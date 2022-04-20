#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 20 April 2022
Advertisement

Nearly 25,000 pledges of accomodation made by Irish people for Ukrainian refugees

It is hoped the system will be rolled out next week.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 20 Apr 2022, 7:16 PM
51 minutes ago 2,868 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5743458
Image: ABACA/PA Images
Image: ABACA/PA Images

A TOTAL OF 24,306 pledges for accomodation of Ukrainian refugees have been made by Irish people so far, the latest stats have confirmed. 

Numbers released by the Irish Red Cross said 5,714 of these are vacant homes and 18,322 are shared accomodation.

The IRC hopes to start the rollout of the accomodation next week, starting with individual adults or, for example adult family members who travelled without children

Garda vetting of those who offered shared accommodation will also start next week, so those who came with children can expect to start being matched with hosts soon, according to the IRC.

Speaking today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that Ireland was under pressure, due to the arrival of 25,000 Ukrainian refugees in the weeks since the war began.

He said that the Government wanted to accelerate the processing of offers of accommodation for refugees.

He also said that the country was “close” to requiring mass accommodation centres for Ukrainian refugees, with questions asked about the potential use of the Millstreet Arena in Co Cork.

“I think we are close. I think facilities like that will be deployed as numbers continue to come into the country.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The situation is very challenging indeed but we have to do everything we possibly can on all fronts to be of assistance and help the people fleeing Ukraine.”

Martin said it was impossible to predict how many refugees might need to be housed in emergency accommodation.

With reporting by PA

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie