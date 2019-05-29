These were the most active Irish politicians on Twitter during the European election campaign

Independent MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan was the most active tweeter in recent weeks.

Independent MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan was the most active tweeter in recent weeks.

SHE MAY HAVE lost her European Parliament seat yesterday, but when it came to Twitter activity ahead of the vote, Lynn Boylan surpassed all of her rivals in the Dublin constituency.

Figures released by data consultancy firm Kantar show that the outgoing Sinn Féin MEP topped the poll in the capital with 28 million impressions between 30 April and 24 May.

Only Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan made a bigger splash than Boylan on the social network in Ireland in recent weeks, with the independent candidate for Midlands North West registering 37 million impressions in the run-up to this year’s election.

The data also revealed that Sinn Féin were the most active political party on the social network ahead of the elections, with their official Twitter handle registering 107 million impressions.

That was 30 million more than their closest rivals Fine Gael, who registered 77 million impressions, with Labour trailing in third on 65 million impressions.

However, Fine Gael were the most talked-about party: their official handle was mentioned 35,000 times, compared with 18,000 mentions for Labour, 16,000 mentions for Sinn Féin and 15,000 mentions for Fianna Fáil.

Overall, 180,000 tweets discussed the election candidates, associated hashtags and keywords, which were sent by more than 33,000 unique Irish Twitter users.