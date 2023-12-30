Advertisement
Status Yellow

Wind, rain and snow warnings in place for several counties

A number of weather warnings will be in place today and tomorrow.
STATUS YELLOW WEATHER warnings are in place for several counties in Ireland today.

A Status Yellow wind and rain warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo and Wexford kicked in at 2am and will remain in place until 11pm today.

Southwest winds will be strong and gusty at times coupled with heavy rain and thundery showers.

Met Éireann has warned there could be surface flooding, high waves, loose debris, objects displaced and difficult travelling conditions.

A different Status Yellow wind warning will be in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick from 11pm today until 5pm tomorrow.

A Status Yellow wind and snow-ice warning will be in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo until 10am today.

Rain will turn to sleet or snow in places for a short time this morning, especially over higher ground. The rain, sleet and snow will be accompanied by strong and gusty southeast winds, according to Met Éireann.

In Northern Ireland a Status Yellow rain warning will be in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry until 11am today.

Full details of these warnings, and additional marine warnings, can be read here.

Órla Ryan
