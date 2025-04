ACTRESS MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG died as a result of complications from diabetes, New York City’s medical examiner has said.

The office said in a statement that it amended the cause and manner of death for the 39-year-old from New York City following a review of laboratory test results.

Trachtenberg, who was known for Gossip Girl, Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Harriet The Spy, was found unconscious and unresponsive in her luxury apartment tower in Manhattan in February.

Officials at the time said no foul play was suspected, and the medical examiner’s office had listed her death as “undetermined”.

Trachtenberg’s family had objected to a post-mortem examination, which the medical examiner’s office honoured because there was no evidence of criminality.

Advertisement

Her representative did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Wednesday.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Taylor Momsen and Blake Lively were among the celebrities who mourned Trachtenberg when her death on February 26 was announced.

Trachtenberg was eight years old when she began playing Nona Mecklenberg on Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Pete & Pete from 1994 to 1996 and then starred in the title role in the film adaptations of Harriet The Spy and Inspector Gadget, opposite Matthew Broderick.

In 2000, Trachtenberg joined the cast of Buffy, playing Dawn Summers, the younger sister of the title character played by Sarah Michelle Gellar between 2000 and 2003.

Trachtenberg went on to recurring roles on Six Feet Under, Weeds and Gossip Girl, where she played the gang’s scheming nemesis, Georgina Sparks. She was one of the original series’ stars to return for two guest appearances in the 2021 Gossip Girl revival.

Trachtenberg’s later credits included the 2004 teen sex comedy EuroTrip and 2009’s 17 Again with Zac Efron and Leslie Mann.