Monday 19 September 2022
Aer Lingus apologises after customers left unable to check-in online

The airline has said its online check-in and manage trip services are “back up and running”.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 19 Sep 2022, 4:50 PM
29 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5870462
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AER LINGUS HAS said that issues impacting online check-in and booking management have been resolved. 

The airline said earlier today that it was aware that some customers were experiencing issues with managing their bookings and checking in online. 

It said that check-in at the airport remained available to all customers. 

Aer Lingus reported similar issues with its online booking management and check-in yesterday. 

The airline has this afternoon said its online check-in and Manage Trip services on its app and website “are now back up and running following some issues yesterday and earlier today”. 

“We’re so sorry for any inconvenience caused to our customers,” it tweeted. 

However, some customers have responded to the tweet claiming there are still issues with the airline’s app, saying they are still unable to check-in online. 

“I am still unable to check-in for flight tomorrow. Also need to add baggage and unable to manage my booking to allow same,” one person tweeted. 

The issues over the past two days have come after the airline cancelled 51 flights on 10 and 11 September - mainly to and from Dublin and European and UK destinations –due to “major” errors with the company’s online system, leaving Aer Lingus unable to check-in, board or access mandatory flight information for nearly 10 hours.

The airline has said that the issue was caused by construction work in the UK damaging a fibre optic cable that provides connectivity to Aer Lingus’ systems.

“Aer Lingus has a contract with a leading cloud services provider to host the network and infrastructure behind our core operational and customer system,” added the spokesperson.

“Their internet services provider in the UK had a major failure in their network when, early on Saturday morning, unrelated construction work damaged one of the fibre optic cables which provide connection to Aer Lingus’ systems.”

The spokesperson added that a component within the airline’s back-up system failed, with the cable only being repaired at 5.30pm on 10 September.

“Both have now been fixed and measures have been put in place which should prevent an outage of this type happening again.”

With reporting by Tadgh McNally

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

