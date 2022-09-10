Long queues at Dublin Airport as Aer Lingus has 'connection issues' with online system

PASSENGERS DUE TO fly with Aer Lingus from Dublin Airport today are experiencing delays as a result of a “connection issue” with the company’s online system.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus said: “We are currently having connection issues with our cloud-based reservation and operational systems impacting on check-in and boarding processes.

“This may cause some delay and disruption to our services over the coming hours.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused in this period. We are working to resolve the connection issues as soon as possible.”

Aer Lingus flies out of Terminal 2 at the airport.

DAA, which oversees the running of the airport, has said that other airlines are not affected by the issue.

A statement from DAA noted that Aer Lingus is “experiencing an internal IT issue at present, impacting their check-in and boarding processes”.

“As they work to resolve the issue we ask guests to cooperate with our teams. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”