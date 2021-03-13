#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Saturday 13 March 2021
Advertisement

Car bomb kills eight and wounds 47 people in western Afghanistan

The UN Security Council has condemned attacks targeting civilians in the country.

By AFP Saturday 13 Mar 2021, 9:24 AM
34 minutes ago 861 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5380461
Herat, the city where the recent car bomb attack occurred.
Herat, the city where the recent car bomb attack occurred.
Herat, the city where the recent car bomb attack occurred.

A CAR BOMB in western Afghanistan killed at least eight people and wounded dozens more, authorities said today, as the United Nations condemned attacks on civilians in the country.

The blast targeted a police headquarters in the city of Herat around 10pm last night, damaging dozens of houses and shops, Jailani Farhad, the spokesman for the Herat provincial governor, told AFP.

“The death toll from a car bomb in the city of Herat increased to eight, and 47 others are wounded,” he said, adding that women, children and security personnel were among the dead.

The interior ministry spokesman, Tariq Arian, confirmed the death toll, adding that 54 had been wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the blast in Herat had no links to their group.

However, the group’s insurgents are active in the western province and have carried out recent attacks against Afghan government forces.

President Ashraf Ghani blamed the Taliban, adding in a statement the group “continued their illegitimate war and violence against our people” and “showed once again they have no intention for peaceful settlement of the current crises”.

Violence has surged in Afghanistan in recent months — including a wave of assassinations against journalists, activists and civil servants, despite the launch of peace talks between the warring Afghan government and Taliban.

Yesterday, the UN Security Council “condemned in the strongest terms the alarming number of attacks deliberately targeting civilians in Afghanistan”.

It comes as speculation is rife about the United States’ future in Afghanistan after a two-decade military involvement in the country.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

US President Joe Biden is wrapping up a review on whether to stick to an agreement with the Taliban negotiated by his predecessor Donald Trump who wanted to pull out the final US troops by May.

The Biden administration has signalled that it wants to take a hard look at Trump’s deal and its repercussions for Afghanistan and regional stability.

Washington recently submitted a draft peace agreement to the authorities in Kabul and to the Taliban, including the creation of a “new inclusive government,” according to a letter from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that was revealed by Afghan media.

Russia has backed the initiative, as global powers ramp up efforts to secure a peace deal and end decades of war.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie