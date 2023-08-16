EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #RTÉ A second report into Ryan Tubridy’s pay found it “very plausible” that RTÉ underreported the presenter’s salary by €120,000 between 2017 and 2019 to allow for the “revised earnings” to show a figure below €500,000 in each year.

2. #ATM GLITCH Bank of Ireland indicated it does not intend to charge interest on customers who withdrew more money than what should have been available in their accounts during a technical problem with its online services last night.

3. #HAWAII The death toll from the wildfires that caused severe destruction on the Hawaiian island of Maui rose to 106 people, according to the state’s governor.

4. #HEALTHCARE Health and social care professionals in eight sectors are planning go on strike next month over a lack of implementation of a career pathway review.

5. #HOUSING Five students in Co Limerick were told they must pay their full year’s rent, over €8,000 each, in two cash installments.