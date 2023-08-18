Advertisement

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #RTÉ Ryan Tubridy was due to return to RTÉ radio and receive a €170,000 salary before negotiations broke down.

2. #LUCY LETBY A former nurse in the UK has been convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others at the neonatal unit of the hospital where she worked.

3. #BANK OF IRELAND Bank of Ireland’s chief executive Myles O’Grady apologised for the glitch that led to customers not being able to use banking services during the week. 

4. #WEATHER WARNING A Status Orange weather warning has been issued for seven counties, with Status Yellow warnings to come into effect for all other counties today as Storm Betty hits Ireland.

5. #HERITAGE The National Monuments Service as is concerned that Ireland’s historic monuments are being increasingly targeted by vandalism.

