Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 14 September 2023 Dublin: 16°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
468
0
26 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #INTEREST RATES The European Central Bank hiked interest rates by 0.25% in its tenth consecutive increase. 

2. #RTÉ The Taoiseach said that RTÉ relocating to a new site would come with its own costs amid debate around whether the broadcaster should sell its site in Montrose.

3. #LIBYA FLOODS A UN agency said that many of the deaths in Libya’s flood disaster could have been averted if early warning and emergency management systems had functioned properly.

4. #ROADS Increased driver penalties have been recommended to Government to enforce proposed speed limit changes.

5. #RUSSIA-NORTH KOREA Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit North Korea, according to Pyongyang’s state media.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     