EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #INTEREST RATES The European Central Bank hiked interest rates by 0.25% in its tenth consecutive increase.

2. #RTÉ The Taoiseach said that RTÉ relocating to a new site would come with its own costs amid debate around whether the broadcaster should sell its site in Montrose.

3. #LIBYA FLOODS A UN agency said that many of the deaths in Libya’s flood disaster could have been averted if early warning and emergency management systems had functioned properly.

4. #ROADS Increased driver penalties have been recommended to Government to enforce proposed speed limit changes.

5. #RUSSIA-NORTH KOREA Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit North Korea, according to Pyongyang’s state media.