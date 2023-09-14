'Tone of vengeance' calling for RTÉ to be gutted, trade union says

THERE IS A “tone of vengeance” in some calls for cutbacks to be made at RTÉ, a trade union representative has said.

It was announced yesterday that RTÉ is introducing a recruitment freeze and spending cutbacks amid ongoing concerns about the State broadcaster’s financial situation.

Director General Kevin Bakhurst, who assumed the role eight weeks ago, confirmed the news in an email to staff members.

He said he is “stopping all discretionary spend to preserve cash whilst we get clarity on our financial position in going forward”.

Bakhurst made the comments prior to him and other senior RTÉ officials appearing before the Oireachtas Media Committee yesterday afternoon.

Speaking today, RTÉ Trade Union Group Secretary Cearbhall Ó Síocháin described the announcement about a recruitment freeze as a “bolt from the blue”, saying the union was not given prior knowledge ahead of the email being sent to staff yesterday morning.

Ó Síocháin told Morning Ireland that RTÉ’s financial situation was a result of decisions made by management, but ordinary workers on lower salaries are the ones who will pay the price.

For years now staff positions have not been filled, and so everyone left on the floor is picking up the extra workload.

“I think management need to realise that staff have won a considerable amount of support in the public, that it was nothing to do with them and they have continued to do their day jobs to the same standard as before, while all this noise is flying around at their head,” he stated.

‘Tone of vengeance’

Ó Síocháin called on management “to work with staff to get RTÉ back to where it should be”.

The trade union representative also said there seems to be “a tone of almost vengeance, calling for the gutting of RTÉ, for the sale of Montrose, for staff to be fired, for budgets to be slashed” in the political sphere.

Ó Síocháin said workers “haven’t done anything to precipitate this, yet seem to be again picking up the pieces”, yet there are calls for them “to be punished collectively, despite it being really resting at the door of senior managers”.

At yesterday’s committee meeting, Bakhurst said voluntary redundancies may take place as “a last resort” to save money.

Ó Síocháin today asked: “At what point do we reach the last resort? That’s what staff are thinking, how, how far down the road is that?”

During his opening statement, Bakhurst told the committee that the recent payment controversy “precipitated the most devastating blows to the reputation of the organisation in its almost 100-year history”.

The new DG said he has “moved decisively and quickly” to address “clear procedural and oversight failings within the organisation”.

Bakhurst noted moves such as a review of exit packages for staff, a register of interests and activities as well as a new staff consultation body.

It was confirmed last week that the national broadcaster is seeking an additional €34.5 million from the government to plug a hole in its finances.

The refusal of people to pay for TV licences has hit the already cash-strapped organisation, with a deficit of around €21 million expected this year. The broadcaster has predicted an overall deficit of €28 million for 2023.