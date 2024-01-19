EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #EXPLOSION Gardaí and Defence Forces are investigating an explosion at a homeless hostel in Dublin yesterday in which a man was killed.

Advertisement

2. #COURTS The Court of Appeal has ruled that a child before the courts for a criminal offence can be identified if they turn 18 during the course of proceedings or by the time their appeal comes on for hearing.

3. #MICA REDRESS An EU Parliament committee said it is “imperative” that the mica redress scheme be “improved” and has called for the “red tape” involved to be reduced.

4. #GAZA Israel continued its bombardment of southern Gaza as its continued disagreement with the US on the possibility of a Palestinian state sees fresh tensions emerge between the allies.

5. #SUNDANCE The first Irish language film ever to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah was screened last night.