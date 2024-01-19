Deaths in Southern Gaza after 'intense' bombing, as US and Israel clash on two-state solution

ISRAEL CONTINUED ITS bombardment of Southern Gaza overnight and this morning, as its continued disagreement with the US on the possibility of a Palestinian state has seen new tensions emerge between the allies.

The Palestinian Red Crescent, a humanitarian aid organisation, reported “intense shelling” in the vicinity of its Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis last night – since Israel’s military campaign in response to the 7 October Hamas attacks began, eight ambulance workers from the organisation have died.

The official WAFA Palestinian news agency this morning reported that a number of civilians were “tragically killed” in a barrage of artillery strikes targeting Khan Younis last night.

“Local sources reported that at least four civilians were killed in the Israeli shelling which targeted a house belonging to the Kazemi family in the western neighborhood of Khan Yunis,” the agency said.

It's 6:00 AM, the shelling and clashes around Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis have not stopped for hours. Intense bombardment! We cannot determine its location! pic.twitter.com/SoJAvegwW1 — Ahmed El-Madhoun from #Gaza (@madhoun95) January 19, 2024

Ahmed El-Madhoun from the Mena rights organisation tweeted overnight saying, “It’s 6 am and clashes around Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis have not stopped for hours. Intense bombardment! We cannot determine its location!”.

There have also been reports of strikes in Rafah and Gaza city.

The United Nations has called repeatedly for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as it has said that 85% of the region’s population have been displaced and people are living in “inhumane conditions, where diseases are spreading, including among children.”

Hamas’s health ministry has reported that at least 24,620 Palestinians have died since 7 October.

he father of Masa Shoman carries the body of his daughter during her funeral in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Currently only six of its 22 health centres in Gaza are operational. Yesterday it started giving out vaccinations again, following a donation of eight different vaccine types from the charity UNICEF.

The World Health Organisation said overnight that it counted 24 cases of Hepatitis A and “thousands” of jaundice cases, which it linked to the spread of the viral liver infection.

It pointed to the almost complete lack of drinking water and the absence of clean toilets as factors that will see Hepatitis A spread further.

Despite vows to scale down attacks in southern Gaza by entering a new “phase” in the conflict, Netanyahu said yesterday that the “elimination” of Hamas will take “many months”.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed his call for a “pathway to a Palestinian state”.

However, Netanyahu has once again voiced his opposition to the two-state solution which the US, its greatest ally, endorses.

“Israel must have security control over the entire territory west of the Jordan River,” he said.

“This is a necessary condition, which contradicts the idea of (Palestinian) sovereignty,” the Israeli Prime Minister added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has said that without an independent state for Palestine, there will be no “security and stability in the region”.

- Additional reporting from AFP on Blinken at Davos.