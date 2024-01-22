EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #GAZA Tánaiste Micheál Martin criticised Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments rejecting a two-state solution with Palestine.

2. #STORM SEASON A second storm is heading towards Ireland tomorrow as Storm Isha has left tens of thousands of homes, farms and businesses without power.

3. #WIDOWER’S PENSION The Supreme Court upheld a constitutional challenge of a man who was denied access to the widower’s pension because he was not married to his long-term partner.

4. #MOTHER AND BABY SITE An in-depth scan of the ground of a former Mother and Baby institution in north Tipperary – commissioned to explore the possibility that infants were buried in a ‘mass grave’ – found at least three “anomalies” in the earth.

5. #999 Workers at Ireland’s two 999 call centres are calling for mediators to intervene over a series of workplace problems, including some staff allegedly “bidding” for holidays 18 months in advance.