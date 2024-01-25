Advertisement
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #PARNELL SQUARE Gardaí have taken more than 200 statements in the case of the man charged with the attempted murder of two young girls and a boy in a knife attack in Dublin in November.

2. #CLIMATE CRISIS Extreme weather events like storms and flooding show Ireland’s vulnerability to the effects of climate change, according to a significant new Irish report.

3. #TOY SHOW THE MUSICAL A review into RTÉ’s Toy Show the Musical has found that the amount of commercial sponsorship the show received was overstated by €75,000, even though the actual amount of money that came in through sponsors was clearly recorded.

4. #GRACE O’MALLEY-KUMAR A man who stabbed three people to death in Nottingham last summer, including the 19-year-old daughter of an Irish woman, was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

5. #BOROIMHE Ryanair confirmed it has bulk bought 25 homes in north Dublin for its staff.

