EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the day’s news stories so far.

1. #PALESTINE Taoiseach Simon Harris said it is “highly likely” that more EU countries will join Ireland and Spain’s plans to formally recognise the State of Palestine.

2. #PATENT PENDING The government is set to consider postponing the patent referendum that was on track to be held in early June.

3. #COURT Aaron Brady, who shot and killed Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, has pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice during his murder trial in 2020.

4. #OJ SIMPSON OJ Simpson, the former professional American football player whose murder trial gripped and divided the United States, has died at the age of 76.

5. #RYAN IS READING Ryan Tubridy announced he is starting a podcast about books called The Bookshelf, with the first episode due to come out on Tuesday.