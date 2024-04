RYAN TUBRIDY IS starting a podcast about books called The Bookshelf, with the first episode due to come out on Tuesday.

The former RTÉ Radio and Late Late Show presenter has never been shy about telling audiences of his love for literature and listeners will now be able to hear him do it on a weekly basis.

The format of the show will see a different guest on each episode to “discuss their life through the prism of books”.

According to Tubridy’s publicist, the show will feature “international guests from the worlds of music, television, literature and sport who all share a love for reading”.

Tubridy posted a video on Instagram promoting the new show, saying that each week his guest will be asked about three books that have had an impact on them, including one from their childhood, one that made them cry and one that changed their life.

“This has been a passion project of mine for a couple of years now but I could never quite find enough time to put it all together,” Tubridy said.

Tubridy has been hosting a radio show on Virgin in the UK since he left RTÉ last summer amid a scandal over the underreporting of the salary he received while working for the national broadcaster.

“Despite it being an exceptionally difficult time, it made me reassess and explore new opportunities to realise some dreams I’ve long held in my heart,” he said.

“One was to work on the radio in the UK which I am currently doing and loving. The other was to bring The Bookshelf with Ryan Tubridy to fruition which is where we are today.”

The show is sponsored by Eason, whose head of marketing Brendan Corbett described the partnership as “a great match for us”.

The first episode of the series will be available from Tuesday 16 April on all major audio platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts. It will also be available in video form on Youtube.