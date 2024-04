EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #PROTEST Taoiseach Simon Harris said he was “horrified” to see the gathering of “masked people” outside Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman’s family home last night.

2. #STARDUST Families of the 48 victims who were killed in the 1981 Stardust nightclub fire spoke about what the unlawful killing verdict reached by the jury in the long-awaited inquests means to them.

3. #BLOODY SUNDAY Former British soldiers investigated for perjury over Bloody Sunday will not face any charges.

4. #MIDDLE EAST G7 foreign ministers urged “all parties” to “work to prevent further escalation” in the Middle East following reports that Israel carried out revenge strikes on Iran.

5. #VACCINES The HSE’s spring booster vaccination programme is set to get underway on Monday with the rollout of free Covid-19 vaccine to recommended groups.