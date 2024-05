EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #GAZA The United Nations said Israeli forces have denied UN staff access to Gaza through the southern Rafah border crossing after the army said it had established “operational control” of the passage overnight.

2. #COURT A former Department of Justice official who admitted possessing child abuse material was given a fully suspended sentence.

3. #DRIMNAGH Local councillors said reports that an AR-15 rifle was used in the murder of a man in Dublin in the early hours of Monday morning have added to the community’s fears.

4. #TRUMP TRIAL Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress at the heart of Donald Trump’s hush money case, has taken to the witness stand at the blockbuster trial of the former US president.

5. #HEALTHCARE Two new surgical hubs under development in Dublin are due to start treating patients later this year.