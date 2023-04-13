EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. JOE BIDEN The US president is en route to Leinster House for the showpiece of today’s engagements in Dublin. Earlier, he met with President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin and visited Farmleigh House this afternoon.

2. #RALLY DRIVER DEATH Irish motorsport driver Craig Breen has died aged 33 following an accident in Croatia during a pre-event test ahead of a tournament there later this month.

3. #INFLATION Inflation in Ireland for the 12 months up to March 2023 was 7.7%, according to new figures, with the annual rate dropping slightly from 8.5% up to February of this year.

4. #UKRAINE Russia has announced it is opening a preliminary probe into footage purporting to show the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

5. #NEXT FRONTIER The launch of a European spacecraft to explore whether Jupiter’s moons can support life has been postponed due to a threat of lightening.