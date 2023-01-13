Advertisement

Friday 13 January 2023
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5
54 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. # POLITICS The Taoiseach appointed Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond as a junior minister following the resignation of Damien English. 

2. #GREECE A Greek court threw out all misdemeanour charges against Irish man Seán Binder. However, he still could face up to 25 years in prison if found guilty of separate felony offences, though no charges have been brought.

3. #INVESTIGATION Gardaí launched an investigation into the death of a woman in her 40s after her body was found in an apartment in Dublin this morning. 

4. #UKRAINE Russia claims its forces have wrested control of the war-scarred town of Soledar in east Ukraine.

5. #SIGN LANGUAGE The Irish Sign Language Act is “not operating as intended” and implementation is “poor across most sections”, according to a new report.

