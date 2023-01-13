Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond appointed junior minister following resignation of Damien English

FINE GAEL TD Neale Richmond has been appointed as a junior minister, following the resignation of Damien English yesterday.

The new Fine Gael junior minister was appointed following an incorporeal Cabinet meeting this morning.

He takes up the role at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with responsibility for Employment Affairs and Retail Business, and at the Department of Social Protection.

In a statement, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he was happy to appoint Richmond to the role.

“Neale is an exceptionally capable politician and parliamentarian who has been to the forefront of issues arising from Brexit, including its impact on Irish business and trade. He is a first time TD but has also served a full term in the Seanad.

“I have asked Neale to work closely with Ministers Simon Coveney and Heather Humphreys on maintaining Ireland’s strong employment base in the face of challenging global conditions, and to aim for ongoing growth in all of Ireland’s main employment sectors.”

Varadkar added that Richmond will be responsible for reforms around sick pay as well as progress towards a national living wage.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.