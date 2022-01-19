#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 19 January 2022
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 19 Jan 2022, 4:56 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PUBLIC HOLIDAY: The Cabinet has approved plans for an additional public holiday on 18 March and a national commemorative event. It will be marked as a day of remembrance and recognition for those who died and worked throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. 

2. #ASHLING MURPHY: A second man has been arrested by gardaí investigating the killing of Ashling Murphy. The man, who is in his 30s, is being held by gardaí on suspicion of potentially withholding information. 

3. #REOPENING: A group representing publicans said they will “make every effort” to provide later opening this weekend if given the go-ahead by the government.

4. #UK: An embattled Boris Johnson chose defiance in the face of defections and anger among his own MPs in a rowdy House of Commons this afternoon.

5. #RUGBY: Ireland head coach Andy Farrell included uncapped Ulster fullback Mike Lowry and Connacht wing Mack Hansen in his squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

Céimin Burke
