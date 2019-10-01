This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 1 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's not a burden, it's an opportunity': One fifth of Irish workforce aged 55 and over

Research has also revealed workers between the age of 55 and 64 are almost twice as likely than younger workers to experience a workplace fatality.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,194 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4831011
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

IRELAND’S WORKFORCE IS getting older with almost one fifth of workers now aged 55 and over.

The self-employed are the group most likely to work longest, along with those in public administration. 

Across workers of all ages, those who have poor work-life balance, those whose health and safety is at risk because of their job and those in more physically demanding work are all much more pessimistic about their ability to work in their current or similar job until they are 60 years old.

A new study on the ageing workforce carried out by the ESRI on behalf of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is to be launched by junior minister Pat Breen today.

According to the research, one in five of those who left employment between the ages of 55 and 59 did so because of illness and disability.

A similar proportion left because of job loss, while 7% left for reasons of family care. Women are five times more likely than men to have left early for care reasons.

Just over 50% cited ‘retirement’ or ‘early retirement’ as the reason for leaving.

Fatalities

The research also revealed workers between the age of 55 and 64 are almost twice as likely than younger workers to experience a workplace fatality. 

Dr Sharon McGuinness, chief executive officer of the HSA said this is regardless of the sector in which the worker is employed. 

“Although fatal incidents in most industry sectors are relatively rare, injuries and illness are not and I urge all employers to implement tailored safety and health policies designed with the unique requirements of older workers in mind,” she said. 

Dr Ivan Privalko, an author of the report, said there is considerable scope to increase the participation of workers aged over 60. 

He said “simply raising the minimum retirement age will not build sustainable jobs”.

“Policies that take account of the variety of push and pull factors leading to early exits from the workplace, including the provision of safe working conditions, is critical to support longer working lives.”

Commenting on the results of the survey, Minister Breen said an ageing workforce “isn’t a burden, it’s an opportunity”.

“Experience is a critical asset right now, and one that older workers have accumulated over the course of their careers. Businesses are going to struggle if they don’t embrace older workers and make better efforts to retain and retrain them.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie