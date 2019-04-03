Gardaí arrest two teens over Kerry aggravated burglary

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE aggravated burglary of a house in Kerry have arrested two teenage youths.

Last Sunday at around 12.30am, two people entered a house in the Dromin area of Listowel, allegedly armed with hammers.

Two men who were in the house were assaulted receiving serious but non-life threatening injuries. The injured men received medical treatment at the scene. Criminal damage was also caused to the house and to a car parked outside the house as part of this incident.

This morning, gardaí assisted by the Armed Support Unit arrested two juvenile males in the Listowel area. They are currently detained at Listowel and Ballybunion Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are continuing.