Nearly 2,000 AIB customers received 90% debt writedown

NEARLY 2,000 AIB customers received over a 90% write-down of their loan in the years following the global financial crisis, AIB executives will state to an Oireachtas committee today.

The number of borrowers, other than those who went through a bankruptcy or insolvency process, who have received a reduction of over 90% of their loan amounted to circa 1,900.

AIB representatives will tell the committee that compared to around 150,000 customer resolutions, this represents a ratio of just over 1%.

The bank’s executives will appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee today to answer questions about the write-down of debt from some of its borrowers.

Debt writedown

Questions have arisen after it was revealed that a debt of €9.5 million owed by former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey was reportedly written down to €60,000 in 2017.

RTÉ’s Prime Time reported that Carey had received a 99.37% reduction of his debt and that he settled the debt with the State-owned bank in 2017. The agreement also allowed AIB to sell properties held as securities for the loans, which raised €1.52 million for the bank.

The bankers are expected to tell committee members today that the bank is not permitted under law with respect to customer confidentiality to reveal or discuss details of any particular account or customer transaction.

However, the opening statement from AIB states:

“We have been aware, obviously, of recent commentary about our approach to supporting customers in difficulty and the policies underpinning same.

“Unfortunately, many aspects of this commentary have been incomplete and have not

presented the full picture.

“We have maintained our position that we are not enabled or entitled to discuss the details of any particular account regardless of the historic or current relationship with the customer involved.”

The bank states that it endeavours to reach a final settlement with borrowers that may include the write-down of outstanding debt in certain circumstances.

“These circumstances will vary from borrower to borrower but the overriding principles governing resolution of the position for both the customer and the bank are applied consistently on every occasion,” states AIB.

The statement goes on to say that the bank has a proven track record in supporting customers in difficulty.

It states it has a robust governance and policy framework in place that deals with customers whose accounts become challenged.

AIB said in the minority of cases where customers decline to engage with the bank, it will seek to recover its interests “in the most appropriate manner”.

The bank will state today that is has worked closely with and partnered with agencies such as the Irish Mortgages Holders Organisation, iCare, MABS and the Housing Agency, and the bank engages fully with resolution mechanisms such as Personal Insolvency Arrangements.

Its Financial Solutions Group (FSG), which deals with customers in difficulty, has supported around 150,000 customers in returning to a “sustainable financial position and also enabled those customers proceed with their personal, family and business lives”, states the bank.

AIB established the FSG to deal with the fallout of the global financial crisis and the financial difficulty this created for some borrowers including the sharp discounting in assets values

Resolutions

In addition, the opening statement from the bank sets out that resolutions are based on a customer’s ability to repay, “taking account of their assets and their sustainable income levels and prospects”.

AIB states its policies are directed by clear rules and principles that are applied consistently with respect to the identification, assessment, granting, management, monitoring and reporting of forbearance processes and decisions.

Legal action generally only arises where customers have not engaged with the bank about their non-performing debt, the executives will tell committee members today.

Customers are still afforded the opportunity to engage or re-engage to settle any outstanding liability at any stage in the process including post disposal of the assets involved.

If they do, this may lead to a situation where a final settlement or compromise is agreed that may include a partial or full write-off of debt, AIB will state.

A number of politicians have raised concerns about the reported Carey writedown, with junior enterprise minister Neale Richmond stating that the details of the settlement were “extremely worrying”.

Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín said that he was concerned by AIB’s writedown of Carey’s debt and questioned how many similar deals had taken place in recent years.

Meanwhile, Catherine Murphy of the Social Democrats has said that AIB needs to detail its methodology for write downs on debt.

“We’re certainly having contact from people who feel very aggrieved that they were put through the ringer for a relatively small amount of money,” Murphy said.