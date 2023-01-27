AIB says technical issue resolved after customers report difficulties accessing online banking

AIB HAS SAID issues with its online banking has been resolved after customers reported difficulties accessing the services this morning.

The bank earlier confirmed to The Journal that some customers were “experiencing intermittent technical issues with our mobile app and internet banking”.

“We are working to resolve these issues as soon as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it said.

Numerous customers had been contacting the @askaib account on Twitter throughout the morning to report issues with their online banking.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, reported that as of 10.57am a total of 408 customers were being impacted.

AIB has now confirmed that the technical issues have been resolved.