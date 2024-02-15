Air fryers, e-cigarettes and oat milk: Here's how the consumer 'basket of goods' has changed

THE CONSUMER PRICE Index (CPI) has updated its basket of goods to include air fryers, smart watches and milk substitutes.

The basket of goods and services aims to reflect what average households are spending their money on.

As part of the 2024 update, landline phones, Swiss Roll and nightclub admission have been removed.

It was also found that digital cameras, which were originally added to the basket in 2006, are “no longer representative of what people are buying”.

Among the goods added were e-cigarettes, or vapes.

Gin has made a comeback. After being removed in 2001, it’s been added back in the basket.

Non-alcoholic beer has also been added for the first time ever.

Data is gathered from a survey of household budgets and national accounts, as well as research in the field.

Today, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said it aims to have a rolling survey in future, so that updates can be made to the basket on an annual basis, which would improve the accuracy.

Pubs and clubs

Admission to night clubs is no longer part of the average consumer’s spending, showing a difference in how people are socialising.

While less expenditure also goes to pubs now, meals out and hotel stays have sprung back to pre-pandemic levels.

“What we saw from the national accounts data is that the restaurants and hotel sector in total has gone up above the pre-Covid levels,” said Anthony Dawson, a statistician with the CPI.

“But what we saw from the household budget survey there was actually people spending more money [on] restaurants, cafes, takeaways and hotels rather than licensed premises.”

Social history

There have been many changes to the basket of goods and services over the years, which Edel Flannery, Head of the CPI’s Prices Division, says tell a story of Irish social history.

In 1975, Vodka White was added, as were instant camera and lighters.

Tinned pineapple, energy drinks and DVD players were added in 2001.

In 2016, sweet potatoes, avocados, pregnancy test kits and e-cigarettes were among the goods added.

In 1982, goods removed included fish fingers, semolina, castor sugar and chewing tobacco.

DVD hire was removed in 2011, as was MP3s and ice cream cake.

In 2016, disposable cameras, deep fat fryers and sherry were removed.