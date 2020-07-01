No hot drinks or queuing for the toilet as Ryanair and Aer Lingus ramp up July services

Ryanair have released a video of its new safety precautions.

Ryanair have released a video of its new safety precautions.

AIRLINES ARE RAMPING up their flight schedules from today in a bid to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1,000 flights per day will be operated by Ryanair, which has run a skeleton schedule since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is restoring almost 90% of its route network but frequencies will be lower than normal, with just 40% of its normal July capacity.

Face-coverings must be worn at all times by passengers and the airline has also introduced a range of Covid-19 safety measures.

Ryanair says that no in-flight magazines are being handed out and no hot drinks will be served.

Queing for the toilet is also not being permitted on Ryanair flights, with customers being asked to press the call bell if they need to use the toilet and wait to be directed to an empty toilet by a member of the cabin crew.

Ryanair is also asking people not to queue to disembark their aircraft when it lands.

In recent months, Ryanair Group’s chief executive Michael O’Leary has been prominent in encouraging people to consider flying abroad again.

“We expect in July to carry more than 4.5 million customers, many of them families taking well earned Mediterranean holidays after the severe challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown, home schooling, etc,” he said.

“These 1,000 daily flights mark an important turning point for Ryanair and for the tourism industry of Europe, which supports so many jobs and small businesses.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Aer Lingus has also been advertising flights to “Europe’s best sunspots” this month and has a seat sale in which it says people can fly to parts of Spain or Portugal for €39.99.

The airline is also introducing similar Covid-19 safety precautions to Ryanair, with face coverings also mandatory for passengers and crew.

In a safety video released by Aer Lingus, the airline does not make specific reference to toilets but says there will be “reduced passenger movement in the cabin”.

The government is still advising against people taking non-essential flights out of Ireland.

On Monday, chief medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan urged people to cancel holiday plans if they have them.