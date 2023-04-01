Advertisement

Saturday 1 April 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Garda Press Office The AK-47 and drugs seized by gardaí.
# Dublin
AK-47 rifle and €12k worth of cannabis seized by gardaí during search in Finglas
The firearm and drugs will now be sent for analysis.
1.5k
1
25 minutes ago

AN AK-47 RIFLE was seized by gardaí during a search operation in the Finglas area of Dublin last night.

The search operation was carried out by the District Drugs Unit in Finglas with assistance from a number of local units.

During the course of the operation, the AK-47 was located at the scene along with cannabis valued at approximately €12,000.

The firearm and drugs will now be sent for analysis at the Garda Ballistics Unit and Forensic Science Ireland respectively.

A garda spokesperson said that no arrests have been made but that investigations are ongoing.

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
