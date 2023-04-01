AK-47 rifle and €12k worth of cannabis seized by gardaí during search in Finglas

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
AN AK-47 RIFLE was seized by gardaí during a search operation in the Finglas area of Dublin last night.
The search operation was carried out by the District Drugs Unit in Finglas with assistance from a number of local units.
During the course of the operation, the AK-47 was located at the scene along with cannabis valued at approximately €12,000.
The firearm and drugs will now be sent for analysis at the Garda Ballistics Unit and Forensic Science Ireland respectively.
A garda spokesperson said that no arrests have been made but that investigations are ongoing.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site