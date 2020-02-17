This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 17 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alan Kelly to announce he's running for the Labour leadership

In 2014, Kelly was elected deputy leader of the Labour Party with over 50% of the vote.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 17 Feb 2020, 4:21 PM
1 hour ago 6,207 Views 41 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5010357
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

TD ALAN KELLY is to announce his candidacy as Labour Party leader tomorrow, the Labour Press office has confirmed.

Kelly will make a formal announcement of his candidacy at 12 noon tomorrow. 

This follows Brendan Howlin’s announcement following the general election result that he would step down as party leader following his three-year tenure.

Labour’s first preference votes have dropped from 19.3% in the 2011 general election under Eamon Gilmore’s leadership, to 4.4% in this election – resulting in former Labour leader Joan Burton and former minister Jan O’Sullivan losing their seats.

The party had gathered 10% of first preference votes in the three elections prior to that, and has struggled to gain support as the number of industrial workers in the country continues to decrease dramatically due to technological advances.

Other candidates rumoured to run as Labour leader candidates are Dublin Bay North TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, and Louth TD Ged Nash.

The contest is expected to last about six weeks and the winner will be decided by a majority vote of the party membership.

labour 082 (1) Source: Sam Boal

Kelly, aged 44 and from Portroe, Co Tipperary, and has been a member of the Labour Party since he was 16.

Kelly was election to the Seanad in 2007, and became the first Labour MEP for Ireland South in over 30 years in 2009.

He then ran as a candidate in the general election for Tipperary North in 2011 and was elected; he was re-elected twice for Tipperary in 2016 and earlier this month.

He previously served as Minister for Housing, Community & Local Government and as Minister for State in the Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport with responsibility for Public Transport.

In 2014, he was elected deputy leader of the Labour Party with over 50% of the vote.

In the last Dáil, he was the party’s spokesperson on health and member of the Public Accounts Committee.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie