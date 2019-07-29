This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gangland criminal jailed for six years for conspiring to assassinate Dublin man

Alan Wilson was secretly recorded by gardaí discussing a plot to murder Gary Hanley.

By Alison O'Riordan Monday 29 Jul 2019, 11:44 AM
File photo. Criminal Courts of Justice
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

GANGLAND CRIMINAL ALAN Wilson, who conspired with his fellow gunmen to assassinate Dublin man Gary Hanley and was secretly recorded by gardaí in discussions about the murder plot has been jailed by the Special Criminal Court for six years.

Father-of-four Alan Wilson had instructed his co-accused Joseph Kelly in an audio recording to “go and do what you have to do” to kill Hanley.

The crime-gang member also wrote a letter of apology to the three-judge court in which he said that he regretted “aiding the gang and should have known better” but he was “blinded at the time”.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt said today  that Alan Wilson had engaged in a “widely drawn conspiracy of a very serious nature” and had actively contributed to it.

Wilson (40) of New Street Gardens, Dublin 8 previously admitted to conspiring with Luke Wilson and other persons to murder Gary Hanley at a location within the State between 15 September and 6 November 2017, both dates inclusive.

This offence is contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006. The maximum sentence for the offence is ten years in prison.

Wilson was today sentenced to six years imprisonment, backdated to 6 November 2017 when he went into custody.

The defendant who has no previous convictions gave little reaction before he was led away by prison officers.

Defence counsel, James Dwyer SC, for Wilson previously submitted to the non-jury court that while his client had played a significant role in the event, he was not at the “top of the chain of command”.

The court also heard that Wilson has experienced a difficult time in custody and been the victim of an assault.

Alison O'Riordan

