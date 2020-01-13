This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 13 January, 2020
Snowy SOS signal saves Alaskan man after cabin burns down

The man lives in one of the remotest parts if Alaska.

By Press Association Monday 13 Jan 2020, 12:20 PM
1 hour ago 8,880 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4963603
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

AN ALASKAN MAN whose remote cabin burned down was rescued weeks later by state troopers who found him near a makeshift shelter with an SOS signal stamped in the snow.

Tyson Steele, 30, was picked up on Thursday in what appeared to be good health at his remote home 20 miles outside of Skwentna, troopers said in a dispatch.

A fire in mid-December killed Steele’s dog and left him with no means of communication, he told troopers.

After his family members and friends had not heard from him for several weeks, they requested a welfare check.

The trooper helicopter crew reached the home at about 11am and saw Steele waving his arms near the makeshift shelter.

Skwentna, with a population of 35, is 70 miles north west of Anchorage.

The trooper helicopter transported Steele to Anchorage.

