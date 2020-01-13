Snowy SOS signal saves Alaskan man after cabin burns down

AN ALASKAN MAN whose remote cabin burned down was rescued weeks later by state troopers who found him near a makeshift shelter with an SOS signal stamped in the snow.

Tyson Steele, 30, was picked up on Thursday in what appeared to be good health at his remote home 20 miles outside of Skwentna, troopers said in a dispatch.

A fire in mid-December killed Steele’s dog and left him with no means of communication, he told troopers.

After his family members and friends had not heard from him for several weeks, they requested a welfare check.

The trooper helicopter crew reached the home at about 11am and saw Steele waving his arms near the makeshift shelter.

Skwentna, with a population of 35, is 70 miles north west of Anchorage.

The trooper helicopter transported Steele to Anchorage.