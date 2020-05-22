This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Albanian national is first to be convicted for false application for Irish citizenship

The man originally came to Ireland under the alias of a Kosovo national and sought asylum under a false name.

By Sean Murray Friday 22 May 2020, 8:20 PM
File photo. Court room.
Image: Laura Hutton/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton/Rollingnews.ie

TODAY SAW THE first conviction and sentencing for making a false declaration in an application for Irish citizenship. 

An Albanian national, in his 40s, pleaded guilty to all charges.

He was sentenced to three years imprisonment with 18 months suspended this morning in Longford Circuit Court.

He was also convicted for making a false declaration in the application for an Irish passport.

The man had entered Ireland in 2001 under the alias of a Kosovo national and sought asylum under a false name. 

He was later granted temporary permission to remain in the State in 2007.

An application he made for citizenship was granted in 2014.

The asylum, permission to remain and citizenship were all granted under the pretence of him being a Kosovo national, gardaí said.

This is the first charge under Section 29A of the Irish Naturalisation and Citizenship Act 2004 that has been successfully prosecuted in the State. 

A garda statement added that the conviction followed an extensive investigation by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB), with assistance from the Passport Office, Immigration Service Delivery, the Irish Citzenship Department and gardaí based in Castlepollard and Mullingar. 

