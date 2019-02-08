This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Actor Albert Finney dies aged 82

The actor had appeared in films such as Erin Brockovich, Skyfall and Big Fish.

By Sean Murray Friday 8 Feb 2019, 2:08 PM
56 minutes ago
Albert Finney death Source: William Conran/PA Images

WELL-KNOWN BRITISH actor Albert Finney has died at the age of 82 after a short illness, his family has confirmed.

Finney, who received four best actor Oscar nominations and won three Golden Globes, “passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side”, the spokesman said.

He grew up in Manchester, northwest England, and studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Finney also rejected the offer of a knighthood in the year 2000.

He started out in William Shakespeare plays and mixed his movie career with acclaimed theatre roles.

His more recent films include The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), The Bourne Legacy (2012), and the James Bond film Skyfall, out the same year.

His four best actor Academy Award nominations were for Tom Jones (1963), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), The Dresser (1983) and Under the Volcano (1984).

He was also nominated for best supporting actor for his performance in Erin Brockovich (2000).

