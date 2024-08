AN IRISHMAN PRESUMED dead in Ukraine had plans to return home and join the Irish Defence Forces.

Alex Rhyzuk (20) began volunteering with the Ukrainian army two years ago.

He was recently reported missing and is now presumed dead.

Just two weeks ago, RTÉ’s Prime Time broadcast a special report from the frontlines in Ukraine. Rhyzuk was one of the interviewees.

In previously unseen footage, he explains why he felt compelled to travel to Ukraine and risk his life.

He lost several friends and family members in the war, and had followed developments on Telegram from the beginning.

Having little siblings, I could not let this go.

“At the end of the day, I was born and raised in Ireland. It’s given me many opportunities and many things in my life that I’m grateful for … but at the same time I cannot forget my heritage.”

Rhyzuk’s parents are Ukrainian and came to Ireland over two decades ago.

He grew up in Rathmines, Dublin, and was educated in CBS Synge Street, which he said he had “very good memories” of.

He explained that, when he expressed interest in fighting in the war, his parents hid his passport to try to protect him.

When they didn’t give it back, Rhyzuk applied for a new one and at the age of 18 travelled to war-torn Ukraine.

He had only planned to stay for a year, but when the time was up, he decided he couldn’t go home yet, as he became “addicted” to the war.

“War is brutal,” he said.

In war if you value your life too much, you go into a very bad stage.

“If someone unfortunately dies, the biggest responsibility we have at that point is to get their bodies back [home] so they can have a proper funeral.”

Rhyzuk only has an Irish passport, not a Ukrainian one, which may make his repatriation more difficult.

Finn Boylan of FinnHouse Films was the last person to interview Rhyzuk on camera.

“He was highly-effective at what he did. Motivated, driven.. He was a man with huge ideals to defend his heritage,” said Boylan.

He also said Rhyzuk had told him of his plans to return to Ireland and join the Irish Defence Forces’ Ranger Wing.

He says his last message to Rhyzuk was: “Are you alive?”

“It’s difficult to have another ghost haunt my hard drive … but nobody else has to speak for him, he can speak for himself,” said Boylan, referring to the footage taken of Rhyzuk just weeks ago.