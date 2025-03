THE ALL-IRELAND FLEADH is set to take place in Belfast for the first time in 2026.

The Fleadh Cheoil is an annual arts and music festival held each year in a different location around Ireland. It is supported by RTÉ, Failte Ireland, TG4, and Comhaltas.

This year it is to be held in Co Wexford from 3 August until 10 August. Next year, however, it will be celebrated in Belfast from 2 August until 9 August.

It's official... 📢🎻🎵



Belfast will host Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, 2-9 Aug 2026!



We're so excited to have been selected by @Comhaltas to stage the world’s largest celebration of traditional Irish music with Ards CCÉ - #FleadhBelfast26



@visitbelfast @nitouristboard pic.twitter.com/r33X7NfqFq — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) March 8, 2025

In a post to X, Belfast City Council said it was “so excited” to have been selected by Comhaltas to stage the world’s largest celebration of traditional Irish music with Ards CCÉ.

The Fleadh was first held in Mullingar in Co Westmeath in May 1951. It was first held in the North of Ireland in 2013, when it took place in Co Derry.

The event took place in Mulligan once again in 2023. A subsequent study by staff at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar recorded a 9.4% increase in visits to its emergency department over normal attendance levels during the two-week period that the Fleadh was staged in the Westmeath town in 2023.

The festival has grown massively in recent years, with hundreds of thousands of people attending. It is hoped that the Fleadh in Belfast will help boost the local economy.

‘Over 400 events, including 230 championships were delivered in 2024 over eight days, attracting more than 650,000 and delivering an economic value of around €70 million to last year’s host region,” the city council’s website said.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, said he was delighted that the event will take place in Belfast next year. Murray said he had attended last year’s Fleadh in Wexford.

“Our council is committed to bringing major events to the city, because we know from past experience the huge social and economic benefits they can bring, not just to our city centre, but to local communities also,” he said.

“It’s a massive boost for hospitality and retail businesses, bringing a real vibrancy and attracting visitors from across the island of Ireland – and indeed from across the world – into our city and the wider region.

“Whether you’re a fan of live traditional music already, or it’s all new to you, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to get moving on developing a programme which reflects both the Fleadh and our city.”