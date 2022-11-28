All-Ireland hurling winners medal among items stolen during Co Wexford burglary

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
AN ALL-IRELAND Hurling winners medal from 1948 is among items that were recently stolen during a burglary in Co Wexford.
The theft is believed to have occurred last Friday between 4pm and 7pm, following a burglary at a residence in Farnatrane, Oylegate, Co Wexford .
Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for information following the theft of the All-Ireland medal, alongside other items of jewellery.
This medal is said to be of significant personal value to the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Enniscorthy 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (3)