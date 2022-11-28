All-Ireland hurling winners medal among items stolen during Co Wexford burglary

AN ALL-IRELAND Hurling winners medal from 1948 is among items that were recently stolen during a burglary in Co Wexford.

The theft is believed to have occurred last Friday between 4pm and 7pm, following a burglary at a residence in Farnatrane, Oylegate, Co Wexford .

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for information following the theft of the All-Ireland medal, alongside other items of jewellery.

This medal is said to be of significant personal value to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Enniscorthy 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.