Iggy Pop to headline All Together Now 2023 as Sugababes, Jamies xx and more to perform

PUNK ICON IGGY POP is set to finally headline All Together Now next year, three years after the legendary musician was supposed to lead the festival in 2020.

His original booking was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds were the main act of last year.

The festival will be the Stooges rocker’s first one in Ireland in 15 years, and it is set to feature hits from every era of the 75-year-old punk godfather’s career.

In 2019 Iggy Pop released his ‘Free’ album, after saying that 2016′s offering of ‘Post Pop Depression’ was to be his last. His last performance at the Barbican in London was reviewed as “brilliantly spirited” by The Guardian.

There is a mixture of nostalgic and cutting edge new acts taking to the stage at Curraghmore House in Co Waterford.

The Sugababes will also be performing at an Irish festival for the first time in 15 years, as the original trio of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan will be coming after their performance at Glastonbury 2023.

Established and up and coming Irish acts will be showcasing the best that home-grown talent has to offer including the Villagers, The Scratch, four-piece trad folk group Lankum and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

A diverse range of international acts are also amongst the first twenty to be announced including Caribou, and Jamie xx, with plenty more names to join the line up between now and August.

The festival will feature 18 stages of music, art, theatre, spoke word, comedy and food for its fourth run on the Bank Holiday Weekend of 2023 from 4 to 6 August.

