Lineup announced for next year's All Together Now festival

NICK CAVE & THE Bad Seeds and Sinead O’Connor are among the headline acts in the freshly announced lineup for next summer’s All Together Now festival.

After two years worth of cancellations, the event is scheduled to take place at Curraghmore Estate in Co Waterford from 29-31 July, 2022.

It will be the third installment of the popular festival, which drew over 20,000 revellers when it last took place on Lord Waterford’s estate in the summer of 2019.

The lineup features an impressive array of options for both hardcore festival fans and casual gig-goers alike.

Along with Cave and O’Connor, other big names on the bill include Underworld, Groove Armada, Jungle and Girl Band.

There is also a strong array of Irish artists including Denise Chaila, Gemma Dunleavy, CMAT and Pillow Queens.

“We can’t wait to welcome festival-goers and music lovers back after three long years,” the organisers said in a statement.

“The grounds of Curraghmore House will become their home for the August Bank Holiday Weekend, its landscape a canvas for creativity and celebration all across 18 stages of music, art, theatre, spoken word, comedy, feasts of food, with plenty more hidden gems.

“We thank those of you who have continually supported us. Without you, the festival would not be possible. Our team has and will continue to work tirelessly to create a special festival for our return.

“Festivals are places of escape, discovery, and celebration. They give us the space to dance, laugh, sing, and give us all a sense of belonging and togetherness, something we are longing to get back to.”

The festival’s organisers were forced to cancel this year’s event, for the second year running, after they had “exhausted all possibilities”. They cited coronavirus public health restrictions as the cause of the cancellation.

All tickets sold this year will be valid for next summer and remaining tickets will go on sale at 8am on Thursday 18 November. Sign up is currently available on the festival’s website.