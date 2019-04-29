This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Weddings and Botox have injected 163 more jobs into Galway and Mayo

The Knot Worldwide and Allegan both announced investment today.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 29 Apr 2019, 5:44 PM
1 hour ago 2,680 Views 1 Comment
Westport is the home of Allergan's botox manufacturing. (File photo)
Image: Shutterstock

A TOTAL OF 163 new jobs are to be created in the west of the country following two significant investment announcements today.

Wedding planning company The Knot Worldwide is to establish an operations centre in Galway creating 100 jobs, while Botox manufacturer Allergan is to increase its Westport presence with the addition of 63 more jobs.

The Knot Worldwide currently operates in 15 countries and its website has helped more than 40 million couples around the world plan their weddings.

It does this by allowing couples access to planning tools and connecting them with local goods and services. 

Roles to be filled at the Galway base include writers and community forum support staff.

Pharmaceutical firm Allergan already employs almost 2,000 people in Ireland and has laboratory and manufacturing facilities in Westport, Co Mayo and Clonshaugh in north Dublin. 

The Westport campus was first opened in 1977 and is now the company’s most complex global base. It is where Allergan produces its flagship Botox product.

The company today announced a further investment of €65 million into the Westport facility that will support the addition of 63 more jobs.

The investment will focus on new manufacturing suites in the Westport biologics facility and will also support the completion of a new microbiology and cell-based laboratory. 

Allergan B2RTC 2214 Allergan's Westport facility. Source: Allergan

“This €65 million investment further cements Ireland’s strategic role in Allergan’s global network,” Allergan’s vice president and plant general manager Paul Coffey said today.

Continued investment of this scale builds on the €50 million investment programme in 2018 and €42 million in 2017, which allows us to apply world-class technology to Allergan’s leading innovation and product development strategy.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Allegan’s decision demonstrated the strength of FDI investment in Ireland:

“This is great news for Westport and for Mayo and reinforces the region’s deserved reputation as a location for investment and innovation. It is further evidence of the confidence international companies like Allergan continue to have in Ireland.”

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
