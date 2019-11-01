This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
British backpacker found in sea in Cambodia drowned, post-mortem examination finds

Amelia Bambridge had been reported missing just over a week ago.

By Press Association Friday 1 Nov 2019, 1:34 PM
Amelia Bambridge
Image: PA Images
Amelia Bambridge
Amelia Bambridge
Image: PA Images

A POST-MORTEM examination has found that British backpacker Amelia Bambridge, whose body was found at sea a week after she disappeared in Cambodia, drowned.

The body of Bambridge was examined at the main hospital in Sihanoukville, where it was taken after being found yesterday in the Gulf of Thailand, the governor of Preah Sihanouk province said.

The 21-year-old, from Worthing, West Sussex, disappeared after attending a beach party on the night of 23 October on the island of Koh Rong.

Staff at Police Beach, a private venue which hosts regular parties, found the 21-year-old’s purple rucksack, containing her purse, phone and bank cards, the following morning.

Her body was discovered by fishermen about 95 miles away.

The provincial police chief earlier said the post-mortem examination would be attended by forensic police, a hospital doctor, a court prosecutor, a representative of the British Embassy and members of Bambridge’s family.

About 150 volunteers and Cambodian police were involved in searches of the shoreline and jungle for the missing backpacker. 

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

