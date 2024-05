AN AMERICAN WOMAN in her 80s who was mugged in Killarney last week and had to cut her holiday short has written a letter to the people of Killarney, thanking them for their help and appealing for information.

Andrea said she and her husband were in Kerry to find the towns her ancestors had emigrated from in the 1880s and to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary.

On Monday, 22 April, they said they had “a wonderful anniversary dinner” in Killarney and were walking on Port Road back to the cottage where they were staying when she was mugged.

“It happened in the blink of an eye,” she has written in correspondence to local councillor Marie Moloney, who has been liaising with her.

“The thief threw me down on the pavement and in the process of stealing my purse caused a head injury and broke my right arm.

“It is a very serious and painful injury and will take months to heal,” she continues.

“The reason I am writing this letter is to acknowledge the wonderful support we received from the Killarney community,” Andrea says.

“A Good Samaritan driving down Port Road used her car to stop traffic from hitting me and came to my aid.

“People from the neighbouring cottages called the police and ambulance and rendered aid.

“One resident brought out blankets, pillows and hot water bottles.

“The police were there quickly and took control of the situation.

“The ambulance drivers administered pain killers and took good care of me on the ride to the hospital in Tralee.

“I want to thank all of the people who helped my husband and myself on this terrible night. They were amazing.”

The woman also paid special thanks to the “owner of the cottage where we were staying for cancelling our remaining reservations”.

“I am hoping that if anyone has information about this assailant, you will report it to the police. If may stop him from doing it again to another person,” she added.

Gardaí in Killarney have issued an appeal for witnesses.

In a statement, the gardaí detailed how shortly after 8.30pm on 22 April, the woman was approached by a lone male on Killarney’s Port Road.

Her assailant robbed her of her handbag before fleeing the area.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Pedestrians with camera footage or motorists with dashcam recordings from the Port Road area of Killarney between 8:30pm and 9:00pm on 22 April have been asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Killarney Garda Station at 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, Marie Moloney described the attack as “despicable”.

She said the assailant knocked her to the ground and jumped over the wall into the River Deenagh to make his escape through the national park.

“For anyone to be mugged it is a terrible thing,” said Mooney.

“But to do this to an elderly couple is despicable,” the Labour councillor and former senator said.