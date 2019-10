GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating a stabbing incident in north Dublin this afternoon.

A man was injured after he was stabbed in the Amiens Street area of Dublin 1 this afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the incident.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí responded to a stabbing incident on Amien Street, Dublin on Friday 18th October at approximately 12.38pm. A male (30s) received injuries which are not life threatening. No arrests have been made at present. Investigation ongoing.”