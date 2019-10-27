This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Calls for new forensic photos of Amy Fitzpatrick who has been missing for 11 years

Amy went missing in January 2008.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 27 Oct 2019, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 9,585 Views 7 Comments
Image: Facebook
Image: Facebook

THE FAMILY OF missing teenager Amy Fitzpatrick have backed a campaign which is calling on the government to fund a new forensic photograph which would show what the missing teenager would look like today. 

Amy went missing from her home in Riviera Del Sol, Mijas Costa, near the resort of Fuengirola in January 2008. She was walking from her friend’s home to her own at around 10.10pm, but has not been seen since.

She had been living with her mother Audrey and her mother’s partner Dave Mahon at the time. Mahon is currently serving a seven year sentence for the manslaughter of Dean Fitzpatrick, who Mahon stabbed to death in May 2013.

The new campaign, which has the backing of Amy’s mother Audrey, is seeking to have a new forensic photograph created which would show what Amy might look like at 26 years of age. 

The campaign’s creator, Nigel Graham, said that there are many questions to be answered regarding Amy’s disappearance. 

He said: “What Amy needs more than anything is a new forensic artist’s impression of how she would look now at 26 and this should be funded by the Irish government. This would help Amy a lot.”

Graham set up a Facebook page about Amy’s disappearance with the permission of her mother, and said that within seven weeks the page had received a large number of views. 

“Telling her story reminds the public that she needs to be found. She was only 15 at time and now she would be 26. The family should have a forensic artist impression made by the gardaí and I think the Irish government should help the family.”

Amy’s aunt Christine Kenny has previously spoken to TheJournal.ie in relation to her niece’s disappearance. 

While the family has been split over the tragedy, Kenny has always called for a cold case review of Amy’s disappearance. 

She said: “I’m not going to get into the specifics but there were too many coincidences, things that just didn’t fit. I truly believe this wasn’t a flash-in-the-pan incident. I don’t think it was planned or anything but these things don’t just happen out of nothing.”

“You know when you just have that ‘that’s not right’ kind of feeling. I want a set of fresh eyes to have a look at this case. That’s what is needed.”

Both sides of the Fitzpatrick family have called on the Spanish police to open a cold case investigation in a bid to solve the disappearance. However, they have been told that every avenue has been exhausted and there is nothing more they can do.

Kenny said that there is someone out there who knows what happened to Amy and that they have the information needed to reopen the case.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

