Dublin: 6 °C Friday 7 February, 2020
An Post suspends all mail to China as coronavirus outbreak spreads

There have been no cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 7 Feb 2020, 8:54 AM
24 minutes ago 2,974 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4996327
An Post has cancelled all mail services to China.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
An Post has cancelled all mail services to China.
An Post has cancelled all mail services to China.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

ALL MAIL TO China has been suspended by An Post as coronavirus continues to spread. 

In a statement, An Post said that “all mail services have been suspended to China as a result of the Coronavirus with immediate effect”. 

“This follows the decision by a number of international airlines to suspend their services,” the short statement added. 

The death toll in China as a result of the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 636, while the number of people infected globally has risen to more than 31,000.

Two dozen countries now have confirmed cases of the coronavirus that emerged from a market selling exotic animals at the end of last year.

At the Chinese epicentre of the epidemic in Hubei province, the city of Wuhan was due to open a second field hospital, offering 1,600 beds.

The HSE has said that there have been 15 suspected cases of coronavirus in Ireland. 

As of yet, there have been no confirmations.

It can take up to 14 days for symptoms of coronavirus to show. Symptoms may include: a cough, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties, or a fever.

Yesterday, HSE officials said that people “are extremely unlikely to catch novel coronavirus from someone in Ireland,” but added that “health professionals will contact anyone who has been in close contact with the infected person to advise them”.

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

