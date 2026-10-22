An Post says its staff have been attacked by animals 118 times so far this year

AN POST HAVE said there has been an increase in animal attacks on postal staff while making deliveries in 2026.

It said that so far this year there have been 118 incidents of varying degrees of severity, compared to 99 in the same period last year.

The postal service is appealing to dog owners to keep their pets under control within their houses and gardens while letters and parcels are being delivered.

It said that while An Post employees are provided with information and guidance in managing dog risks, it is the responsibility of the dog owner to keep control of their animal while post is being delivered.

Noel Lacey, Head of Group Safety for An Post, said that dog-related incidents remain a “significant concern” for An Post.

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“While our people follow established safety guidance and remain vigilant, preventing these incidents ultimately depends on dogs being kept securely under control when deliveries are being made,” he said in a statement.

“Even a normally placid dog can react unexpectedly to a person entering a property or approaching a doorway, gate or driveway. We ask all dog owners to help keep both people and animals safe by ensuring their pets are properly secured during deliveries.”

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) says that a person approaching a home or garden can make some dogs feel worried or under threat.

They advise keeping your dog safely indoors, behind a secure barrier or in a separate area while someone is accessing your property, particularly if your dog can access the entrance, garden, driveway, gate or other area used for deliveries.

Kate Fitzsimons, dog training and behaviour specialist with the NSPCA, said that, from a dog’s point of view, a delivery person is a stranger entering their space.

“We can’t expect our dogs to understand their presence, particularly if the homeowner is not there to manage the interaction,” he said.

“As dog owners, we’re responsible for ensuring that delivery people don’t have to pass or interact with our dog in the course of a delivery. Good dog management also protects our dogs from situations where they may feel frightened, threatened or the need to react.”