'For all intents and purposes I didn't exist': Former rough sleeper says An Post fixed address service will be huge help

AN POST LAUNCHED a new service today that will offer people who are homeless a fixed address.

People who have no fixed address will be able to avail of the service through a post office of their choice. The postal service’s initiative received a broad welcome today.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie at the GPO today Derek McGuire, a former rough sleeper, said his lack of address made him unable to access the services he needed to exit homelessness.

“I had no bank account, I had no identification, I had no address,” he says. “So for all intents and purposes I didn’t exist.”