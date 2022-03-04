#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Friday 4 March 2022
Advertisement

Processing issue at An Post prevents wages, social welfare going to current account holders

An Post have said that they are currently working on fixing the payment issues.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 4 Mar 2022, 9:42 AM
57 minutes ago 4,015 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5701024
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

AN POST HAS said that a payment processing issue has led to some customers not receiving their wages, bank transfers or social welfare payments into their bank accounts.

An Post current account holders have said that there were issues with transfers to their accounts yesterday.

Several people contacted The Journal raising the payment issues, saying that they were unable to pay direct debits or buy food and fuel.

There were also payment issues reported to An Post on 2 March.

In multiple tweets to impacted customers yesterday, An Post has said that the problem was caused by a payment processing issue and that they were working to resolve the problem.

“We are aware of a payments processing issue and recognise that this is a major inconvenience for impacted customers. We are working hard to resolve this issue and we will update on our phone line and website as soon as possible,” read multiple tweets by An Post.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Journal has contacted An Post for comment, but at the time of publication, none has been received.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie