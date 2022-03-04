Processing issue at An Post prevents wages, social welfare going to current account holders

AN POST HAS said that a payment processing issue has led to some customers not receiving their wages, bank transfers or social welfare payments into their bank accounts.

An Post current account holders have said that there were issues with transfers to their accounts yesterday.

Several people contacted The Journal raising the payment issues, saying that they were unable to pay direct debits or buy food and fuel.

There were also payment issues reported to An Post on 2 March.

In multiple tweets to impacted customers yesterday, An Post has said that the problem was caused by a payment processing issue and that they were working to resolve the problem.

“We are aware of a payments processing issue and recognise that this is a major inconvenience for impacted customers. We are working hard to resolve this issue and we will update on our phone line and website as soon as possible,” read multiple tweets by An Post.

The Journal has contacted An Post for comment, but at the time of publication, none has been received.