An Post suspends deliveries to Tallaght estate after spate of anti-social behaviour and threats

There have been calls for additional garda resources in the area.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 21 Jun 2019, 4:42 PM
21 minutes ago 3,159 Views 9 Comments
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

AN POST HAS suspended deliveries to a south Dublin housing estate after a large number of incidents of anti-social behaviour and threatening behaviour.

Dublin South West TD Seán Crowe said he was  “deeply concerned” at the news that deliveries to the Mac Uilliam housing estate in Tallaght had stopped following a number of incidents involving staff including threats to their overall safety and security.

Crowe said he has spoken to An Post and gardaí about this development and has called for a meeting with South Dublin County Council, the Gardaí, State Agencies, elected representatives and An Post to find a solution to the problem.

He said a small minority cannot be allowed to disrupt vital services for an entire community.
 
Crowe said: “I am deeply concerned at the news that An Post has now suspended deliveries to a Tallaght Estate following a number of incidents involving staff including threats to their overall safety and security. 
 
“I am also aware of An Post taking similar decisions following incidents with individual households like a dog attack  but this is a first involving an entire estate.
 
“This is a serious development and requires a proactive garda response.  A small minority cannot be allowed to disrupt vital services for an entire community.  This suspension will undoubtedly hurt the elderly, the vulnerable and those who have mobility problems.

At the last Joint Policing Forum I raised with senior Garda representatives a highly publicised attack on a Tesco delivery driver and were other incidents of assaults and robbery involving taxis and food delivery drivers and called for an additional response in areas where this was happening. This latest development is a serious escalation and requires a robust response including additional officers in the area.

Crowe said he spoke with An Post this morning about the suspension of services and they told him they have a duty of care to their staff and cannot allow a situation develop where their staff are put at risk. He said An Post informed customers of alternative arrangements and hope to resume deliveries as soon as possible.
 
A spokesman for An Post said: “An Post have a clear duty of care to our staff and cannot allow a situation where our staff are put at risk in any way.

Accordingly we have suspended mail deliveries and have made arrangements for customers to pick up their mail at An  Post’s Dublin 24 Delivery Service Unit (Unit 5, Square Industrial Complex, Dublin 24 D24 W68E).

“This morning we have informed customers in the area of what is happening and why and also provided them with details of the alternatives we have put in place.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers and hope to resume deliveries as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

